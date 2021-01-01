Kariakoo Derby: TFF sets new date for Simba SC and Yanga SC to face off

The federation has named a new date for the derby pitting the Msimbazi giants against their Jangwani rivals at Mkapa Stadium

The Tanzania Football Federation has picked July 3 as the new date for the cancelled Mainland Premier League derby between rivals Simba SC and Yanga SC.

The second round fixture of the Kariakoo derby was postponed on May 8 at the eleventh hour after Yanga, who were the visiting team, vehemently protested the change to the kick-off time from 17:00 to 19:00 by the federation.

The TFF had communicated the change of kick-off time to both clubs on the matchday, a decision which did not go down well with the Jangwani giants, who instead went to the match venue at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium at the earlier kick-off time.

Yanga arrived at the stadium at 16:20 EAT, went to the pitch at 16:35, and carried out their light pre-match training session until 16:50. The players and the coaches came again at 17:10 EAT and remained there for 10 minutes before finally leaving.

At 17:40 EAT, they boarded their bus and left Mkapa Stadium while Simba, on the other hand, came at 17:25 EAT, but they were notified the match had been called off because Yanga had already left the match venue.

The postponement of the derby caused uproar amongst Tanzanians with the government through the Minister of Sports, Innocent Bashungwa, also intervening and ordering the TFF and the Premier League Board to set a new date.

According to a revised fixture obtained by Goal, TFF have settled for July 3 as the date for the two sides to square it out at Mkapa Stadium and the match will kick off at 17:00.

The TFF have also confirmed the date for the unplayed fixture between Simba and Namungo FC, which was postponed since both teams were taking part in the Caf competitions – Simba in the Champions League and Namungo in Confederation Cup.

The first-round match will see Namungo host Simba on May 29 at Majaliwa Stadium in Ruangwa, while the second round meeting will see Simba invite Namungo at Mkapa Stadium on July 18.

After playing Namungo on May 29, Simba will also play their two matches in hand, against Ruvu Shooting on June 3 at CCM Kirumba Stadium, and then face Polisi Tanzania on June 19, also at CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza.

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi are currently leading the 18-team table with 61 points from 25 matches, while Yanga are second on 58 points from 28 matches and Azam FC are third after amassing 57 points from 29 matches.