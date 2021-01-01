Kariakoo Derby: TFF reveals change in Simba SC vs Yanga SC kick-off time

The federation states they have received the directive from the government consequently altering the initial plans

Tanzania's Ministry of Sports has changed the kick-off time for the Premier League encounter pitting Simba SC and Yanga SC on Saturday.

According to a statement obtained by Goal, the Kariakoo Derby will now start at 19:00 at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam. TFF and the Premier League board had planned to see the game start at 17:00 but given the move by the government, the time stands changed.

"TFF would like to inform stakeholders that the Premier League game pitting Simba SC and Yanga SC will kick-off at 19:00 EAT unlike the initial plan which had placed the kick-off time at 17:00 EAT," the statement read.

"TFF has received the rescheduling programme from the Ministry of Sports and the relevant authorities and clubs have already been accordingly informed of the new plan."

The move should be good news for the fans who are planning to attend the stadium given that they will now have more time to organise themselves.

The TFF had stated supporters will not be allowed into the facility an hour before the kick-off but the directive has given them more time to do so.

“We have always witnessed fans streaming into the stadium when the match has already started. There is going to be an end to that tradition on Saturday and the gates shall be closed at 4:00 pm,” TFF's media officer Clifford Ndimbo said in a separate interview.

“The exception will be applied to those who will be in the line already but anyone who will not be around there will not be allowed entry thereafter.”

Yanga’s forward Tuisila Kisinda – who impressed in his Kariakoo Derby debut – is hoping to have a good outing against Wekundu wa Msimbazi who are at the top of the table with two games in hand.

“I am now in fine form for the game as we make last preparations for the tough game. I am not under any pressure going into the derby,” Kisinda said.

“In my Kariakoo Derby debut, I wanted to know what kind of a game it was and in this one, I think I will not be under pressure at all. What is important is to be at my optimal level in order to help my team.

“I hope to do a great job against Simba than I did in the two previous games.”

The arch-rivals shared points in the first round courtesy of a 1-1 draw in November 2020.