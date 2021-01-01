Kariakoo Derby: Special Ramadan arrangements for Simba SC vs Yanga SC duel - TFF

According to the federation official, Muslim players will be allowed to observe their evening prayer that sets the breaking of their fast

Tanzania Football Federation media liaison officer Clifford Ndimbo has revealed how the Ramadan regulations will affect the Kariakoo Derby pitting Simba SC and Yanga SC.

Ndimbo revealed the players will be allowed to shortly observe the regulations of Ramadan. The evening prayer will be conducted at 6:34 pm when the May 8 match will be ongoing - as Muslims break their fast.

“We understand that some of the players are in Ramadan and we will accordingly give them a short break to pray when the time comes,” explained Ndimbo. “So, people should not be surprised by the unusual act of giving players time to obey the obligations of their faith.”

Another change of tradition will see fans barred from entering the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium one hour to kick-off. Fans have also been advised to head to the stadium using Taifa Road as other roads will not be accessible.

“We have always witnessed fans streaming into the stadium when the match has already started. There is going to be an end to that tradition on Saturday and the gates shall be closed at 4:00 pm,” added the official.

“The exception will be applied to those who will be in the line already but anyone who will not be around there will not be allowed entry thereafter.”

Ndimbo further added that officials who are not part of the technical bench will not be allowed in the dressing room as has been the case before.

“There have always been the officials who visit dressing rooms after the game and that will not be allowed this time around,” he concluded. “We all know that there are members of the technical bench that are allowed to enter the dressing rooms.”

The Kariakoo Derby has been played 105 times since 1965 and Yanga would be keen to beat Simba and maintain their dominance in the derby since they have won 37 games compared to Wekundu wa Msimbazi’s 31.

37 draws have been registered between the sides while Simba have kept 32 clean sheets and Yanga have registered 43 of them. A win for the Wekundu wa Msimbazi will help them widen the gap against Timu ya Wananchi to seven points.