Kariakoo Derby: Simba SC's Chama apologises after stamping on Salum of Yanga SC

The Zambian has taken to Instagram to express his feelings after an incident which could have led to his dismissal from the pitch

Simba SC midfielder Clatous Chama has taken to social media to show his remorse after his unsporting behaviour in the Kariakoo Derby where his side lost by a solitary goal.

The Zambian was caught by cameras stamping on Feisal Salum who was on the ground after being fouled. It was an incident, according to the host fans, which could have warranted the player a red card.

"I want to personally thank all of you for raising regarding what happened yesterday in the derby," the 28-year old posted on his Instagram account.

More teams

"I am so sad we lost but I want to ensure you that what happened between me and Feisal was neither personal or influenced by the derby results. I spoke to Feisal and he generously accepted my apology."

The player has also condemned violence in stadiums and promised to advocate for that.

Article continues below

"In the spirit of a fair game, I strongly condemn any sort of violence in football pitches and promise to be a good ambassador for that," Chama concluded.

Despite the defeat, Simba remain top of the table with 68 points, 17 more than second-placed Azam. Yanga are third on 50 points.