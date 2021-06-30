Kariakoo derby: Simba SC will smash Yanga SC by more than three goals – Manara

The Msimbazi official sends a warning to their Jangwani rivals to expect a beating when they face off in the derby on Saturday

Simba SC official Haji Manara has bragged that they will beat their rivals Yanga SC by more than three goals when they face off in the Mainland Premier League derby on Saturday.

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi will host their Jangwani rivals in a top-of-the-table clash that will likely decide the destiny of the league title at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

Simba have already taken control of the 18-team league table as they are six points ahead of their rivals, and a win against the Jangwani giants will put them on the verge of a fourth straight title in the Tanzanian top-flight.

“If the referees do their job well on Saturday, Simba will beat Yanga by more than three goals, that is a fact,” Manara told Goal.

“Forget about those saying derbies can go either way, those things have been overtaken by events, do you expect Simba with their current form to lose against Yanga? Just forget about that and wake up, Simba will never lose to Yanga.

“If the referees follow the 17 rules of officiating, Yanga will ship in more than three goals, and nothing will change, we are the best team in East Africa and people should stop judging things by fluke, those things have been overtaken by events.

“We have Luis [Miquissone], we have Clatous [Chama], we have Bernard [Morrison], we have John [Bocco], we have Larry [Bwalya], Joash [Onyango], Pascal [Wawa] and Shomari [Kapombe], and you want to compare those experienced players with those of Yanga, people who were picked from the streets to come and play?

“Guys, wake up, stop lying to people that derbies always can go either way, wake up, I want to repeat again…if the referees do their work well, and with the match at Mkapa Stadium, just have mercy for Yanga, I know Simba will come right, they [Yanga] will get nothing from the game.”

The two giants were supposed to play this fixture on May 18 but it was postponed after Yanga walked away at the eleventh hour when Tanzania Football Federation moved the kick-off time from 16:00 to 19:00.

During the first meeting, Simba needed an 86th-minute goal from Kenya defender Joash Onyango to snatch a late draw after Yanga had taken the lead through a 25th-minute penalty converted by striker Michael Sarpong.