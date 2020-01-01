Kariakoo Derby: Simba SC will bounce back from Yanga SC defeat - Vandenbroeck

The Belgian coach has promised club fans an immediate response from the derby defeat against their bitter rivals on Sunday

Simba SC coach Sven Vandenbroeck has assured fans they will bounce back from their Mainland derby defeat against rivals Young Africans (Yanga SC).

Yanga scooped the derby bragging rights after defeating the defending champions 1-0 in a sparkling match played on Sunday at the packed National Stadium in Dar es Salaam with Ghanaian international Bernard Morrison netting the winner a few minutes before the breather.

It was the third defeat for Simba this season which saw them remain in the driving seat of the 20-team table with 68 points from 27 matches as they still look unshakable towards retaining the league title.

More teams

“Let me assure our fans that we will get back on the track quickly to keep moving forward,” Vandenbroeck is quoted by Daily News.

“We are all disappointed with the outcome but that does not mean my boys did not put it all during the match. We had chances to score but unfortunately, we could not turn them into goals.”

However, the Belgian coach, who looks certain to win his first silverware at the helm of the Msimbazi street-based club, said the difference on the day was the free-kick which separated the two sides while calling on his players to step up.

Article continues below

Also, reacting after the game was Simba’s chairman of the Board of Trustees Mohamed Dewji, who simply congratulated Yanga for their great performance on the day.

“They have played good football, God bless them,” he said.

For Yanga, the victory was their 14th in the progressing season after 25 games, pocketing 50 points in the process to sit in third spot in the current top-flight table.