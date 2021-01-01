Kariakoo Derby: Simba SC will be champions again if they beat Yanga SC – Da Rosa

The French tactician reveals they will close in on a fourth straight title if they manage to beat their Jangwani rivals on Saturday

Simba SC Didier Gomes Da Rosa has stated they will win the Mainland Premier League title if they beat rivals Yanga in the Kariakoo derby on Saturday.

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi will host their Jangwani rivals in a top-of-the-table clash that will likely decide the destiny of the league title at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

Simba have already taken control of the 18-team league table following a run of nine straight wins after their success in the Caf Champions League, which saw them reach the quarter-finals, and victory against their rivals will stretch their lead at the top to seven points with nine matches remaining to the end of the season.

The French tactician has stated should they manage to beat Yanga in the derby, they will be assured of winning the league title for the fourth season in a row.

“We are happy with the victory we got in Saturday’s game against Kagera Sugar in the FA Cup, we now know we have the next schedule to play big games against Yanga and the Caf Champions League quarter-finals against Kaizer Chiefs,” Da Rosa said as quoted by the club’s official website.

“But we have focused all our attention on our next game against Yanga, as it is a tough game, I am happy to see towards the game we are in a good position to gain confidence in winning our last six games.

“I repeat we know it will be a tough game, but we want to win the game because obviously if we win the game then we will be champions this season.”

On whether midfielder Bernard Morrison will get a chance to play against his former side, Da Rosa explained: “As for Morrison’s performance, I think everyone knows he is a good player and he benefits us a lot on the pitch.

“In the last two games, he has fulfilled his role of making sure he puts pressure on opponents’ teams, especially when we meet tough defenders.”

During the first meeting, Simba needed an 86th-minute goal from Kenya defender Joash Onyango to snatch a late draw after Yanga had taken a deserved lead through a penalty converted by striker Michael Sarpong in the 25th minute.

So far Simba are leading the Premier League standings, where we have accumulated 61 points, followed by Yanga with 57 points, despite having played two more games than Simba.