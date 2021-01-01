Kariakoo Derby: Simba SC players vow to silence rivals Yanga SC

The Msimbazi giants players have maintained their focus is to beat the Jangwani giants and remain on course to win another title

Simba SC players have promised to beat their rivals Yanga SC when the two Tanzanian giants meet in a Mainland Premier League derby on Saturday.

The Msimbazi giants will be the home team as they host their Jangwani rivals at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in the second meeting of the 2020-21 league campaign, with both sides' focus on winning the title.

Simba players, led by Clatous Chama and Luis Miquissone, have maintained their target is to win the battle and increase their chances of winning the title for the fourth season in a row.

According to the club’s official website, Chama, who has scored 20 goals in 25 matches for Simba and managing 13 assists said: “We need a win to put ourselves in a good position to secure the league title this season as our goal set for the start of the season.

Striker Chriss Mugalu, who has scored four league goals this campaign, said; “We are going to make adequate preparations and those players who will get a chance to represent the team in the match will fight hard enough so that we can get the victory as that is possible.”

On his part, winger Miquissone said the team is full of confidence heading into the derby as they have proved this season they are doing well against big teams.

“It must be a tough game because we are facing a team that we know, and they need three points from us, but with the kind of preparation we will do with our squad I think we will win,” the Mozambican winger explained.

In the group stage of the Caf Champions League, Miquissone was the leading scorer in the team with three goals while in the league he has scored eight goals.

On his part, defender Erasto Nyoni said it will not be an easy match, but they will focus on the three points so that they can open up a gap ahead of their rivals.

Nyoni further said every Simba player realises the importance of the game, and every game they play he believes they will fight to get results in order to continue entertaining the fans.

“The game will be tough but we are prepared, Simba have no small task, we need to keep the honour of winning the championship four times in a row, that's why every match for us we consider it a final," he remarked.

Simba and Yanga settled for a 1-1 draw in the first meeting with Kenya defender Joash Onyango rescuing a point for the Wekundu wa Msimbazi in the 89th minute.