Kariakoo Derby: Simba SC mustn’t peg hope on current form against Yanga SC – Lunyamila

The most successful Tanzanian clubs are going to meet for the second time in the league in early May

Former Yanga SC and Taifa Stars player Edibilly Lunyamila has explained why Simba SC should not feel confident ahead of the Kariakoo derby despite enjoying good form.

Simba have juggled both local and international games quite successfully and have not lost a single tie in the domestic competition since qualifying for the Caf Champions League quarter-finals.

Lunyamila, who was part of Yanga's squad that was dominant from 1996 to 2000, said Wekundu wa Msimbazi should not peg hope on their good form ahead of the May 8 derby clash.

"I do not know how Simba are going to plan for this game even though they have a good squad. They should not be certain that a win will go their way because, in such an encounter, one would not be intelligent to feel a victory is guaranteed," Lunymila told Azam TV.

"This, as usual, is going to be a very tough game. We should also accept the fact that Simba are currently in far better form but when it comes to the derby, many things change."

The former Tanzania international stated how pre-match promotions help to prepare players from both sides for the game whose emotions engulf the country for days before and after the actual game.

"When Simba and Yanga are playing, many see a game with a national face. The promotions and tempo-building initiatives before the derby are always so intense that a player is well prepared for what awaits him during the biggest Tanzania club game," he added.

"We know this is a game that will be reigned by tension. Even though Simba are in good form, they will not take this one as a light game. They must fight hard in order to win.

"Let us not talk much about the game so that after May 8 we will have plenty to talk about for sure."

Simba will be keen to win and widen the gap at the top as Yanga would want a victory in order to keep their title chances high. In the first round, the derby ended in a 1-1 draw when Michael Sarpong scored for Yanga from the spot before Joash Onyango equalised for Simba.