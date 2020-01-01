Kariakoo Derby: Simba SC give update on Chama injury ahead of Yanga SC encounter

Wekundu wa Msimbazi could face their arch-rivals at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium without the influential Zambian international

Simba SC attacking midfielder Clatous Chama could miss the Mainland encounter against Young Africans (Yanga SC) on Saturday.

Chama was substituted in the second half during their match against Kagera Sugar and was replaced by Ibrahim Ajibu. The club’s doctor Yassin Gembe has now predicted the Zambian international could be out for more than 14 days.

“What I have observed on Chama after taking him through the initial medication, the problem can sideline him for at least a week or even two in order for him to get back to his previous level,” Gembe told Mwanaspoti.

“But again let us wait until we get a full report from the hospital.

“We had to get him out against Kagera Sugar because he seemed to have been in pain even after I had attended to him in the first place.”

Chama’s situation will complicate matters for head coach Sven Vandenbroeck, who will also not have Gerson Fraga and Meddie Kagere for the Kariakoo derby on Saturday at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

Fraga is suffering from a long-term knee injury while Kagere has started light training with the Rwanda national team.

As injuries threaten to make his squad thin ahead of the crucial tie, Vandenbroeck remains positive that they can win and narrow the gap between them and Yanga.

“It is a game between two traditional rivals and it is one match that we must win and make sure we reduce the number of points between us and them,” the Belgian coach is quoted as saying by the club’s Facebook page.

“We must be careful enough during the match.”

In an initial interview, Vandenbroeck had revealed how he could line up his team given that Kagere will not be available.

“We can start with one striker and have attacking midfielders like Luis Miquissone, Francis Kahata, Said Ndemla and Ibrahim Ajibu behind,” Vandenbroeck said at the time.

“There is no doubt that the match against Yanga is a big one that touches on the emotions of many people. Having all key players available always brings more confidence but we will have to find an alternative although I have complete faith in my remaining players that they can actually do a good job.”

Chris Mugalu, who had been sidelined from the previous matches with an injury, could be available for the Kariakoo clash given that he played a few minutes against Kagera Sugar.