Kariakoo Derby: Simba SC are under pressure instead of Yanga SC - Bumbuli

The officer speaks about their good record against their arch-rivals as the reason why Wekundu wa Msimbazi stand to lose

Yanga SC Media Liason Officer Hassan Bumbuli has claimed Simba SC are the ones under pressure before Sunday's Kariakoo Derby in Dar es Salaam.

Yanga will host their Mainland league rivals at the National Stadium for the final Kariakoo Derby clash this season and Bumbuli says Yanga have nothing to lose when playing against the champions.

“We have nothing to lose against Simba,” Bumbuli told Mwanaspoti .

“If we win our good record of most wins will be maintained against them. Remember we are also the record champions in the tournament and so it means only Simba are the ones under pressure.

“Yanga have got a better record when it comes to matters [of the] derby and this is the source of our pride and all our players are in high spirits.”

The officer also revealed coach Luc Eymael wants his midfielders to be the most effective part of his team during the much-anticipated clash.

“The coach [Luc Eymael] wants the midfielders to be the most active part of his team than any other department and this is what our training has centred on. The players are training hard and hope they will get a better result in the Sunday match,” continued Bumbuli.

“Let the fans come in their numbers because I can assure them they will be entertained by the boys.”

Meanwhile, members of the press and fans were not allowed to watch the team train in Ubungo.

“Nobody is allowed to go and watch the team training and this is the order from the coach himself and the top officials,” an unnamed security officer told Mwanaspoti .

“Even the club's officials will only be allowed to enter into the pitch upon showing an official badge.

“We will not allow anyone into the training ground or where the team is camping until after the match on Sunday.

“We all pray that this match is played so we can get a rest as it is four days, I have been working round the clock to ensure the team is safe.

“I have not been at home for those days. It has been tough for sure.”

Simba are leading the Vodacom (VPL) table with 68 points while Yanga are third with 47 points.