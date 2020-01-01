Kariakoo Derby: Simba SC are hurt by Yanga SC defeat - Vandenbroeck

The 40-year-old says his charges had anticipated a win against their bitter rivals last weekend

Simba SC coach Sven Vandenbroeck has stated his charges are hurt by their 1-0 loss to Yanga SC in the Kariakoo Derby.

A well-taken Bernard Morrison free-kick was enough to hand the 27-time champions maximum points at the National Stadium. It was the first win in the derby for Yanga since February 20, 2016, when they claimed a 2-0 win at the same venue.

"As a team, we are hurt by the outcome of the Kariakoo Derby, it is not what we had expected," the disappointed Vandenbroek is quoted by Mwanaspoti.

"We came with one objective, entertain, with the derby and give our fans the bragging rights. It is disappointing that it did not happen as we had anticipated.

"We are also unlucky to end our four-year unbeaten record against [Yanga]."

The 40-year-old has now stated he is focused on improving certain areas that were exploited by their bitter rivals.

"We have taken lessons from the loss and it is up to us to implement them on our next game to ensure we collect maximum points," Vandenbroeck added.

Simba are aiming at winning the Mainland League as well as the .