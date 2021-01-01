Kariakoo Derby: Pawasa and Morris compare Simba SC and Yanga SC firepower

The local giants – who are direct title competitors – are set to lock horns on Saturday for the highly anticipated clash

Retired Tanzania players Boniface Pawasa and Henry Morris have compared Simba SC and Yanga SC’s firepower ahead of the May 8 Kariakoo Derby at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

After drawing 1-1 in the first-round encounter, the local giants will face off yet again in a game that carries a lot at stake in the Premier League given that they occupy the two top positions.

Former Simba star Pawasa has pointed out that Wekundu wa Msimbazi look good at the front while Yanga have made improvements at the back.

"Simba have got the best frontline that attacks the opponents every minute of the game. On the other hand, Yanga have got a good striking department but one that depends on a given approach by the coach,” Pawasa told Mwanaspoti.

“As days go by, Yanga are getting better in the defensive area as is the case with Simba. Abdallah Shiabu [of Yanga] is improving and he can stop Simba during the game regardless of their attacking power.”

On his part, former Yanga striker Morris said that although Simba boast good midfielders, their slowness at the back could be exploited by Yanga on Saturday. Clatous Chama, Larry Bwalya, Bernard Morrison and Luis Miquissone have been the preferred men for Simba in the midfield while Serge Wawa and Joash Onyango have been regularly paired at the back.

“Simba have got good midfielders who constantly create chances and the strikers make use of those opportunities in most cases,” Morris said.

“On the other hand, Yanga are creating chances but converting them into goals [and this] is where the challenge is.

“For now, Shaibu's form is giving many people on the side of Yanga some hope as far as the midfield role is concerned because that is where the problem seemed to have been before.

“Simba are good but their centre-backs are lacking speed and if you get an opponent with speed, they will be in trouble. They, however, can deal superbly with an opponent who prefers building up from the back with many passes in between.”

Yanga are expected to welcome back Tuisila Kisinda who missed the previous two games due to an arm injury.