Kariakoo Derby: Morrison's free-kick for Yanga SC was unstoppable - Manula

The Ghanaian scored the only goal which separated the two Tanzanian giants during a Mainland league clash on March 8

Simba SC goalkeeper Aishi Manula has for the first time admitted he could not stop Bernard Morrison's free-kick from getting into the net.

Morrison scored an all-important goal for Yanga SC during the Kariakoo Derby from a set-piece just outside the 18-yard box on March 8.

Manula could not keep the ball from hitting the top left corner and he has now stated he could do little to deny the Ghanaian his first goal in the derby.

“In such circumstances, as a goalkeeper, the best you can do is to collect the ball from the net and congratulate the scorer. There is no way you can prevent the ball from getting behind the net,” Manula told Daily News.

“The speed of the ball and the height made me fail to move quickly from where I stood; there is nothing I could have done.”

Manula also spoke about how he feels whenever he is not called up for international matches when is engaged.

The 24-year-old star also revealed how he takes criticism from the public on his performances.

“When I was out of Taifa Stars squad, the goalkeepers who were there did a commendable job. This is what I like most seeing our teams winning matches and moving forward,” explained the custodian.

“If you are not playing and people are talking much about you, it means they miss your services and you are an important asset to the team. Recently, I had an injury that is why I missed a number of Taifa Stars and Simba's matches.”

On why he sometimes concedes what looks like easy goals, Manula responded by saying no goalkeeper on earth is perfect.

“A goalkeeper watches all the movements of the ball on the pitch but sometimes you lose focus and end up conceding an easy goal. This does not mean you are incompetent,” responded Simba's number one goalkeeper.

“Even reputable goalkeepers like David de Gea concede easy goals and in the same line, make super saves. We cannot be 100% perfect between the poles.”

The Tanzanian star explained what convinced him to join Simba from Vodacom (VPL) rivals Azam FC in 2017.

“Whatever I used to get at Azam is also available at Simba but the main reason which made me make the move was the need to play international matches. It is an open secret that Simba are regularly engaged in matches at Caf level,” he concluded.

Manula launched his career at Mtibwa Sugar before joining Azam in 2012.