Kariakoo Derby: ‘I want to shine in games against Simba SC’ – Yanga SC’s Kisinda

The star was impressive in his derby debut and says he hopes to have a far better outing against Wekundu wa Msimbazi this time around

Yanga SC forward Tuisila Kisinda has stated he wants to shine against Simba during the Saturday Kariakoo Derby at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

Kisinda enjoyed an impressive derby debut in November 2020 and has revealed his hope is to have a far better performance against Didier Gomes Da Rosa’s side.

“I am now in fine form for the game as we make last preparations for the tough game. I am not under any pressure going into the derby,” Kisinda, who is returning after missing the last two games due to an arm injury, told Mwanaspoti.

“In my Kariakoo Derby debut, I wanted to know what kind of a game it was and in this one, I think I will not be under pressure at all. What is important is to be at my optimal level in order to help my team.

“When I was in DR Congo, I always enjoyed playing against TP Mazembe and many people know I like to shine in these kinds of games. I hope to do a great job against Simba than I did in the two previous games.”

Saidi Ntibazonkiza echoed Kisinda’s sentiments on their readiness and added that their respect for Wekundu wa Msimbazi does not amount to a fear of their opponents.

“This is a good game and we are very much okay. We played against one another previously [in the Mapinduzi Cup] but what makes this more important is that it is a league encounter,” the Burundian international said.

“We respect our opponents but that should not be understood that we fear them. The kind of training sessions we have had has given us morale and built our confidence.

“What now remains is to face the opponents.”

Kisinda and Ntibazonkiza are expected to lead Yanga’s onslaught against a Simba defensive line that only conceded two goals in the group matches of the Caf Champions League. Yanga’s defenders are hoping to keep the free-scoring Simba strikers at bay.