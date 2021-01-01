Kariakoo Derby: Have Yanga SC got firepower to hurt Simba SC?

The traditional Tanzanian arch-rivals will once again face off in a season in which they are likely to push each other to the end in the title race

Simba SC will host Yanga SC for yet another hotly anticipated Kariakoo Derby on May 8 at the Caf-approved Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

The Kariakoo Derby is a traditional rivalry between the two most successful Tanzania mainland clubs and it equally pits their fans against each other way before, during and after the actual day of the encounter.

The fans, on social media, on major radio and TV stations - have already upped the Kariakoo derby tempo with banter that sometimes borders close to insults.

‘Kwani Wao Wanasemaje?’ (what is the other side saying) is the current line of online engagement between the red zone (read Simba fans) and the green zone (the Yanga SC support base).

The derby carries a lot of stakes with it given that a win will help Simba widen the gap at the top and a victory for the Jangwani club will be a huge step towards reclaiming the top spot as they hope to win the league title they last lifted three seasons ago.

Timu ya Wananchi must be on top of their game to contain a Simba side that is yet to be defeated in six local engagements. Wekundu wa Msimbazi impressively engaged in the Caf Champions League - where they qualified for the quarter-finals to face South Africa's Kaizer Chiefs - and are expected to carry the same fighting spirit into the Kariakoo duel.

How will coach Nasreddine Nabi deploy his charges against a Simba side that did well against Al Ahly? Does the Tunisian coach have enough ammunition to hurt the free-scoring machine led by Chris Mugalu, John Bocco and Meddie Kagere?

Can Yanga's defence line be tactical enough to contain the creativity of Luis Miquissone, who showed class against Al Ahly and curled homea wonderful strike that gave Simba a shocking home win?

And if Yanga can contain Miquisone, can Mukoko Tonombe and Zawadi Mauya deal with the agile Clatous Chama and the clever Bernard Morrison?

Simba also know they will face an injured lion who cannot be wished away, a tiger that is ready to pounce and bite mercilessly in order to appease a restless fanbase.

Although Michael Sarpong, Yacouba Sogne and Saido Ntibazonkiza cannot be compared with the Mugalu-Kagere-Bocco axis – in terms of form and goals scored, they can score a goal and the entire team has shown the capability of defending slim leads against even the most demanding opponents.

Perhaps coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa must have been fed with videos of Tuisila Kisinda, who is the key chance creator for Yanga. The DR Congo star had an impressive debut when his manoeuvres outwitted Joash Onyango - who struck late to save Simba from going down - for a penalty in the first half during the November 20 1-1 draw.

In the entire game, Mohamed Hussein found it hard to deal with Kisinda – who is expected to return from an arm injury - and on Saturday, the Taifa Stars full-back is expected to be firm and alert enough to neutralise the speedy winger.

Going into the game, there is no side that should be more confident than the other as stats point to another closely contested Dar es Salaam affair.

The last meeting ended with a 1-1 draw, and in the 2019/20 season - which Simba emerged as treble winners - a 2-2 draw was registered in the first round before Morrison's clinical free-kick stunned Aishi Manula for Yanga win.

It is a tussle that promises goals, as only two of the last 23 games have ended in goalless draws, while points have been shared - courtesy of 1-1 draws - on five occasions.

The Kariakoo sides last registered a high-scoring draw during the 2013/14 season when they left the pitch with a 3-3 scoreline but ended up losing the title to Azam FC.

While Yanga will approach the game with caution, back in their minds they would want to avoid a bigger defeat than the 5-0 witnessed against the eventual champions Simba in the 2011/12 season.

Wekundu wa Msimbazi have every reason to feel confident especially when they have been regarded as a dominant local side that can only be compared to the Yanga squad of 1996 to 2000, featuring greats like Edibilly Lunyamila.

Both Nasreddine Nabi and Da Rosa will be savouring their first Kariakoo Derby, and each knows the stakes the game carries, especially in a season in which both sides are direct title contenders.

Will Timu ya Wananchi pull a surprising win against a Simba side that is slowly making a name across the continent, or will the Champions League impressive outing thus far give the Msimbazi giants a sense of entitlement?