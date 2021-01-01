Kariakoo Derby: ‘Even Simba SC know Yanga SC’s Kisinda is dangerous’ – Tonombe

The DR Congo's attacking midfielder missed the previous two games where Timu ya Wananchi visibly struggled

Yanga SC midfielder Mukoko Tonombe has revealed Tuisila Kisinda has recovered from an arm injury and is ready for the upcoming Simba SC Mainland Premier League clash.

Simba will host Timu ya Wananchi on May 8 for the Kariakoo Derby at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium and Mukoko has now stated his compatriot is ready for the game.

Kisinda was the outstanding player for Yanga in the first-round encounter and his maneuvers resulted in a penalty that gave Yanga the opener in the first half.

"Kisinda is a key player who is well versed when it comes to crucial games like the one coming ahead. There is something that we missed during the last two games and given that we are going to play a big game we need to be in great form," Tonombe told Mwanaspoti.

"Kisinda's return is some great news for whoever is supporting the team and it is also big news for the coaches as they will have a huge pool to select the players from.

"Kisinda's pace is something that even Simba are aware how dangerous it can be for them."

Mukoko added the game on Saturday will be won by a team whose players will be able to play under pressure. He said he is not worried since his teammates can play under such conditions.

"This will be the second game for me in the league against Simba, a big club and we must also accept the fact they are strong with quality players. This is a derby that will be decided by big players who can handle pressure," he concluded.

"And in that regard, Yanga are in a good position and I think we are not going to be like the team that played the last two games. There is morale in the camp now."

The last league meeting between the Kariakoo sides ended in a 1-1 draw after Joash Onyango - who conceded the penalty which gave Yanga the opener - scored in the 86th minute in his first derby clash.

Coach Nasreddine Nabi of Yanga and his Simba counterpart Didier Gomes Da Rosa will be overseeing their first league derbies.