Kariakoo Derby: Caf President Ahmad to grace anticipated Yanga SC vs Simba SC clash

The clash will be held in Dar es Salaam next month as Tanzania's Mainland rivals and most successful clubs face-off again

Caf President Ahmad Ahmad is expected to grace the highly-anticipated match between Tanzanian Mainland league rivals Yanga SC and Simba SC on March 8.

Yanga will host the current Vodacom (VPL) champions Simba in another Kariokor Derby clash and Ahmad is expected to be one of the fans to attend the encounter pitting the two clubs with the highest following in .

Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) confirmed the expected presence of the head of Africa's football governing body.

“Caf president [Ahmad] Ahmad will be in the country on a three-day tour following the invitation of Tanzanian Football Federation (TFF) and will be part of the spectators for the upcoming Vodacom Premier League (VPL) tie pitting Young Africans [Yanga SC] and Simba SC,” TFF said in a statement on their Facebook page.

“Ahmad will be the official guest for the match which is expected to be played on March 8 at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

“During his official trip, Ahmad will get an opportunity to interact and hold meetings with government officials. One of the agenda will be on how the government, through the Ministry of Sports, Culture and Information, will help grow football.

“Ahmad is expected to arrive in the country on March 7 and will leave on Tuesday, March 10 and head back to Madagascar.”

Meanwhile, Yanga's head coach Luc Eymael has conceded Simba squad boasts of a number of quality players compared to his own but states the match will be won by how each team will approach the Kariokor Derby.

“It is true Simba have got individually talented players than Yanga but when it comes to big matches what matters most is how a team attacks and defends as a unit and that is how a team ends up winning,” Eymael told Mwanaspoti.

“I have got enough experience handling players for and before such big matches especially during my time in Sudan, DR Congo and in .

“For one to get a win in such derbies, you need to get your preparations right and not looking at past records or how you performed in the previous matches.”

The last meeting saw Yanga surprise Simba with a late equalizer top ensure the tie ended in a 2-2 draw on January 4.