Karia: TFF boss welcomes investigation into alleged misuse of funds

The local federation is facing trouble after it emerged they are being investigated for allegedly misusing funds meant for an U17 tournament

Football Federation (TFF) president Wallace Karia has welcomed the move by Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) to investigate the alleged misuse of funds meant for the 2019 U17 preparations.

Through their Director John Mbungo, PCCB confirmed on Saturday they had launched investigations on how the 1bn/, donated by President John Pombe Magufuli as well as other funds from stakeholders towards the 2019 U17 Africa Cup of Nations preparations were spent.

Tanzania were the hosts of the tournament and according to Mbungo, they have already collected enough evidence about the misuse of the funds, and as such the concerned individuals will be summoned for further questioning.

“It is true we are investigating about the possible mismanagement of donations made by President Magufuli and other stakeholders which were channelled to help in the preparation of the national team [Serengeti Boys] ahead of their 2019 U17 Afcon competition,” Mbungo said on Saturday.

Speaking over the weekend, Karia has now welcomed the move saying it will help bring out the truth on the matter.

“For now, we should let PCCB accomplish their responsibilities, and thereafter we can have something to say. I am one of the persons who delighted to see the issue being investigated such that soon, we will get their final results,” Karia is quoted by Daily News.

“If anyone in the federation including myself is found guilty, we will be ready for anything.”

Karia maintained as a far as he was concerned, TFF did their part to stage a top tournament adding only a few individuals felt money had been misused and hence moved to report the matter to the investigating team.

He added that as TFF, their number one priority was to see that the junior Afcon tournament ended well..

“There was a special organising committee which was tasked to take charge of all preparations of the competition and I am sure its members will have the required answers on how the donated funds were used but for me, I am happy to see the probe going on.” Karia continued.

Despite being the host nation, Tanzania's team performed dismally after they came last in Group A without winning a single match. The Serengeti Boys lost the opener 5-4 to , 3-0 to , and 4-2 against Angola.