Kapombe: Simba SC will be crowned Tanzania champions yet again

The Taifa Stars defender remains confident the Wekundu wa Msimbazi will be crowned league champions at the end of current campaign

Simba SC defender Shomari Kapombe has maintained they will still win the Mainland title despite their recent run of mixed results.

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi have had an inconsistent of results which saw them suffer back-to-back defeats against Prisons and Ruvu Shooting before they recovered to hammer Mwadui FC 5-0.

However, their return to winning ways was also halted after they managed to come from a goal down to snatch a 1-1 draw against rivals Young Africans (Yanga SC) in the Kariakoo derby played on Saturday at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

More teams

Despite the inconsistent results, Kapombe, who has also been named in the Tanzania squad for the double-header against in the month of November, has remained confident that they still have the best squad in the league to retain the title.

“I know we still have a huge task ahead of us as players and we must strive to achieve it by reaching the targets we set when the season kicked-off,” Kapombe is quoted by Sokaletu.

“Our main target is to make sure that we win the league title for the fourth season in a row and nothing has changed, I know it is very possible to do it again and every player in our squad knows exactly the same.

“We have dropped points from our recent matches but that happens in football, all we need to do is dust ourselves up and get ready to get started after the Fifa international break, we don’t need to panic, we are still on the path to achieve our goals, and the main target is to win the title again, and I know we will do it.

Article continues below

“For now, the big thing ahead of us is to ask the fans to keep supporting us, because in their presence, it gives us the boost to fight in every match, we know they are disappointed but soon they will be smiling.”

Against Yanga in the derby, Simba found themselves chasing the game from the 31st minute when the Jangwani giants took a deserved lead after striker Michael Sarpong converted from the penalty spot.

However, Simba never gave up, as they battled hard and levelled the score with four minutes left to the final whistle when defender Joash Onyango scored from a glancing header after a well-delivered corner-kick.