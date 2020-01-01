Kapombe: Simba SC defender set to miss rest of the season

The Tanzania defender injured his knee in the quarter-final game against Azam FC

Simba SC defender Shomari Kapombe's season is as good as over after confirmation he will be out for a month owing to an injury.

The defender was injured in the quarter-final 2-0 win against holders Azam FC. He was stretchered off after a reckless tackle by Frank Domayo and the incident should now put him out until the 2020/21 season.

The 28-year-old injured his knee in the process and will take some time before he is involved for Wekundu wa Msimbazi.

"You all know we have Kapombe as the only injured player in the team," Simba head coach Sven Vandenbroeck said as quoted by Mwanaspoti.

"He will be out for four weeks meaning he might not have a chance to play again this season."

Kapombe's absence is an opportunity for either Erasto Nyoni or Haruna Shamte to step up and stake a claim in the team.

The 21-time champions will be playing Namungo FC on Tuesday in the Mainland League match and camp in Mtwara in preparations for their Kariakoo Derby on Sunday against their sworn rivals Yanga SC.

The two teams will meet in the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

"We are preparing for two important matches and we have to be on our best shape," Vandenbroeck added.

"What we are doing now is not purely on the match [against Namungo] but preparations for Sunday's game. We will use Tuesday's game to get our tactics right for our Cup game.

"We will camp in Mtwara and continue preparing; we will leave on matchday for Lindi to play Namungo and return to continue with our preparations for the semi-final game."

Simba won the initial meeting 3-2 and the hosts will be aiming at avenging the loss.

It will be the third time the two teams are meeting in all competitions this season. The first one ended in a 2-2 draw before a Bernard Morrison strike handed the Jangwani based side a 1-0 win over the league champions.

Simba will represent the country in the Caf next season and Yanga are desperate to win the FA Cup to earn the right to play in the Caf Confederation Cup.