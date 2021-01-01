Kapombe: Simba SC defender becomes third player to extend contract

The 29-year-old right-back joins the list of players who have decided to extend their stay with the Msimbazi giants

Simba SC defender Shomari Kapombe has become the third player in the squad to extend his contract with the Mainland Premier League champions.

The 29-year-old right-back, who also features for the Tanzania national team, was approaching the end of his contract with the Wekundu wa Msimbazi and his future with the club was already in doubt.

However, Simba have confirmed Kapombe has penned a contract extension but they could not give further details on the duration he signed for.

“The best right-back in Tanzania Shomari [Kapombe] has signed a new contract to extend his stay with Simba,” read a statement on the club’s social media pages.

Kapombe has been among the key players in the Simba defence this campaign, forming a solid partnership with Kenyan Joash Onyango and Ivorian Pascal Wawa, which has seen them concede the least goals in the top-flight - 10 - and also progress to the quarter-finals of the Caf Champions League.

The decision by Kapombe to extend his stay at Msimbazi, comes just two days after defender Mohamed Hussein and striker John Bocco both signed two-year contract extensions.

Hussein, whose contract had just two months left, was reportedly attracting interest from South African clubs but he moved to stay while Bocco, had five months remaining on his deal.

On Thursday, Simba coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa explained the contract extension of captain Bocco and his assistant Hussein will help the Tanzanian giants reach greater heights this season.

“I am very happy because it was vital for Simba to extend Hussein and Bocco’s contracts," Da Rosa said.

“They are important players and having them in the team is vital. I believe their presence will help Simba reach greater heights.”

Da Rosa had also revealed in a previous interview that he will not sit down and watch his key players leave the club in the next window.

“I know we are far from approaching the transfer signing period but I have seen people talking about players leaving Simba at the end of the season,” the French tactician said.

“Personally I will not accept to see any of my players leave due to the great importance they have in the team, as it is always dangerous for the team to make changes in the squad by removing the key players who have given the team success, especially in the Caf competition this season.

“But I don't know anything about any of my players leaving, the biggest thing I can say is I wish to remain with all the players for another two or three seasons as this continuity will give us success in the future.”

Simba will play Kagera Sugar in the Round 16 of the FA Cup at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Saturday.