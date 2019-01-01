Kante ruled out of Chelsea clashes with Wolves & Valencia

manager Frank Lampard has ruled N'Golo Kante out of his side's upcoming clashes with and .

Chelsea visit on Saturday in their encounter before welcoming Spanish outfit Valencia to Stamford Bridge on Tuedsay in their opening game of the season.

The French midfielder has featured in just two league matches for Lampard's side this season, having struggled with an ankle injury since the 1-1 draw with Leicester last month.

And while Lampard says the international is close to a return to action, he admitted that the next two games will come too soon for Kante as he is still "a week or so" away from full fitness.

Lampard does, however, have some good news for the Blues, as he confirmed defender Antonio Rudiger is available once again, while Pedro and Mateo Kovacic are fit, too.

"Rudiger is fit to play. He will have an important role," Lampard added ahead of the trip to Molineaux Stadium.

Article continues below

"I know how good he has been since he has been here. We missed him.

"Rudiger is not old but he needs to take on the responsibility of being a leader."

More to follow...