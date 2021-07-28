Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes joins Sporting Kansas City ownership group

The 25-year-old already owns a stake in MLB team Kansas City Royals but has now stepped into the football world, too

NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the latest figure to join the ownership goup of MLS side Sporting Kansas City.

The Kansas City Chiefs star was confirmed as the newest member of the club's ownership group in July 2021.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to join Sporting Kansas City’s ownership team and strengthen my connection to the fans and the city I love,” Mahomes told the club's website.

“Sporting is a community-oriented club and I am excited to continue supporting the growth of soccer in Kansas City.”

Does Patrick Mahomes own Sporting Kansas City?

Patrick Mahomes is now part of the MLS side's ownership group, Sporting Club, so he is a part-owner of the team.

The company, based in Kansas, was founded by five local entrepreneurs and has invested over $200 million (£144m) in soccer across the city.

Sporting Club bought the Kansas City Wizards in 2006 and then rebranded the club four years later.

In 2015, the collective was interested in taking ownership of Premier League side Everton but did not go so far as entering serious talks to buy the club.

Prior to the new venture, Mahomes was already a part-owner of the Major League Baseball team Kansas City Royals.

Principal owner of Sporting KC, Cliff Illig said: "Patrick is a tremendous ambassador for Kansas City and we are delighted to welcome him to the Sporting Club ownership group."

"In addition to achieving excellence on the field, he is deeply committed to giving back to the community and elevating the sport of soccer.

"Patrick is also accustomed to cultivating a winning culture and we look forward to contending for championships at Children's Mercy Park well into the future."

Who is Patrick Mahomes & what is his net worth?

Patrick Mahomes is the star quarterback for NFL side Kansas City Chiefs. He was born on September 17, 1995.

He was voted NFL MVP in 2018 and then helped guide the Chiefs to Super Bowl victory in 2020.

Later that year, the Chiefs tied him down with a 10-year contract extension that would see him earn $503 million (£362m) including bonuses.

It is the biggest deal in the history of American sports, breaking the record set by former boxer Mike Tyson. The contract Lionel Messi signed with Barcelona in 2017 is the only sports deal with a higher value.

Mahomes' net worth is $40 million (£29m) according to celebritynetworth.com. That figure is expected to rise significantly following his latest lucrative deal.

Are there other high profile MLS owners?

Mahomes is just the latest famous figure to take ownership of a team in MLS.

Academy Award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey became a minority owner in Austin FC in 2019. The Texan side debuted in MLS in 2021.

Former England, Manchester United and Real Madrid star David Beckham is also involved in MLS.

He spent five years playing in the United States with LA Galaxy but is now a member of the group that owns Florida team Inter Miami.

He is not the only superstar athlete to become part owner of a team in another sport.

Among NBA legend LeBron James' many business investments is Premier League giants Liverpool.

The LA Lakers hero is one of the minority shareholders in the Merseyside team, which is owned by American company Fenway Sports Group.

He purchased a reported two per cent stake in the club in 2011.

Another LA Lakers legend, Magic Johnson, is part of the LAFC ownership group, along with Will Ferrell, Mia Hamm and others.

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant owns a stake in Philadelphia Union, while his team-mate James Harden and coach Steve Nash are part-owners of Houston Dynamo and Vancouver Whitecaps respectively.