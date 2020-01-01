'There is no limit to what Kane can do' - Tottenham captain has become the best 'creator' at the club, says Crouch

The former Lilywhites striker has heaped praise upon a man who has enjoyed a superb start to the 2020-21 campaign

Peter Crouch says "there is no limit" to what Harry Kane can do, and that the captain has become the best "creator" at the club.

Kane recorded his eighth assist in six appearances as Spurs earned a 1-0 victory against at Turf Moor on Monday night.

The international headed an Eric Lamela cross straight into the path of Son Heung-min at the back post, who nodded past Nick Pope in the Clarets' net to earn the visitors all three points.

More teams

Jose Mourinho's side are now two points behind leaders in the top-flight standings, with talk of a title challenge mounting with each passing game.

Kane's form has inspired Tottenham's impressive start to the campaign, with the 27-year-old also contributing five goals to their cause while taking his partnership with Son upfront to a new level.

The pair have combined for nine of Spurs' 16 goals, taking their overall tally as an attacking duo to 29, which puts them behind only 's Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard as the most deadly partnership in Premier League history.

Kane has been content to drop a bit deeper this season and pick out Son's runs in the final third, and Crouch has been hugely impressed to see him show off his passing range after so many years of being pegged as a traditional centre-forward.

“There is no limit to what this boy can do,” the former Tottenham forward told PA. “I played with him when he was a young kid at Tottenham and I was in the first team and he has always scored goals and he has always been a finisher.

“He scores every type of goal but when I look at him dropping deep and making those passes, it’s just fantastic to watch and he’s become a creator for Son and it’s mouth-watering when you add (Gareth) Bale in there as well.

“The runs they make are so quick and Kane’s ability to find them is just amazing. He drops deep into the pockets and pick out passes. He is Tottenham’s best goalscorer and also their best creator.”

Crouch is confident that Spurs can challenge for major silverware in 2019-20, but he thinks a run to the glory in the is more likely than a tilt at the Premier League crown at this stage of Mourinho's project.

Article continues below

“It is a crazy league and it feels like anyone can beat anyone at the moment,” he added. “I would say [Manchester] City and aren’t as strong as they were and other teams have got stronger. It is definitely something to do with fans not being in the ground, which is causing some strange results and lots of goals. The league is up for grabs.

“Can Tottenham win it? I’m not sure but I think they’ve got as good a chance as anyone. City and Liverpool have to be the favourites just because they’ve been the strongest team over the last three years.

“People have criticised Mourinho a lot. He seems to be getting a team together and building something again and you wouldn’t put it past him to win (something). Maybe the league is potentially too much for them, but for Tottenham fans, bringing the FA Cup home right now would be magical.”