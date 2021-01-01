Kane ready to make future call at Tottenham in bid to match Messi and Ronaldo

The Spurs striker admits the time has come for talks regarding a possible change of scenery as major silverware remains elusive

Harry Kane admits that the time has come for him to make a decision on his future at Tottenham, with a prolific frontman that remains without a major honour eager to start emulating the efforts of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Two all-time greats with 11 Ballons d'Or between them boast the most remarkable of sporting CVs, with an Argentine icon thriving at Barcelona while a Portuguese superstar has illuminated Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus.

Kane occupies a similar talent pool, with 220 goals for Spurs to his name, but tangible success has remained elusive and at 27 years of age it is being suggested that he will push for a move in the next transfer window.

What has been said?

On his personal ambition, Kane has told Gary Neville's YouTube show 'The Overlap': "I've still got so much more to give. I can produce better numbers than I'm producing at the moment.

"I'm not afraid to say, 'I want to be the best'. I want to try and get on the level Ronaldo and Messi got to. That's my ultimate goal - to be winning trophies season in, season out, scoring 50, 60, 70 goals season in, season out.

"The pressure from myself is always bigger than anything anyone else can put on me."

Does that mean leaving Spurs?

Kane is committed to a contract in north London through to the summer of 2024 and has remained admirably loyal to the club that gave him a big break.

He is, however, prepared to admit that all options will be weighed up as he continues to generate talk of interest from Chelsea, Manchester rivals United and City and a number of leading sides across Europe.

The England captain added: "I don't want to come to the end of my career and have any regrets. I want to be the best I can be.

"I never said I'd stay at Spurs for the rest of my career and I've never said I'd leave Spurs. People might say, 'he's desperate for trophies, he needs trophies', but I still feel like I've still got almost another career to play.

"I've got seven, eight years, kind of what I've already had in the Premier League. So I'm not rushing anything, I'm not desperate to do anything."

Who will make the final decision?

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is famed for being a tough man to negotiate with and he will be understandably reluctant to part with a prized asset.

Kane is, however, adamant that any decision on his future will be made by him, with it important that he maximises his ability and time at the very top of the game.

He said: "I want to be playing in the biggest games. This season, I'm watching the Champions League and the English teams doing amazing, and they're the games I want to be involved in.

"It's a moment in my career where I have to reflect and see where I'm at. Ultimately, it's going to be down to me, how I feel and what's going to be the best for me and my career."

Spurs are in danger of missing out on a top-six finish this season, with only one game left to play, and that could impact on Kane's plans as he also starts to ready himself for a shot at European Championship glory with England this summer.

