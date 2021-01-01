‘Kane must pick between trophies and being a legend’ – Spurs striker needs silverware to stay, says Gallas

The former Tottenham defender has been discussing transfer talk surrounding the star striker and those linking Dele Alli with a move elsewhere

Harry Kane needs to pick between landing silverware on a regular basis and cementing his standing as a club legend at , says William Gallas.

The prolific 27-year-old frontman has remained fiercely loyal to Spurs since stepping out of their academy system and landing a big break on the back of several loan spells.

He has passed the 200-goal mark for the club, reaching 154 in the , but is still waiting to see his efforts rewarded with tangible success.

More teams

Jose Mourinho was appointed manager in north London to get Tottenham back on the trophy trail, with a 13-year barren run needing to be brought to a close if Kane is to stay put.

Gallas admits as much, with the captain told that the time has come for him to choose between head and heart.

Ex-Spurs defender Gallas told PlayOJO: “It all depends what Harry Kane wants for his future – does he want to lift trophies or stay at Tottenham and become a legend?

“For the fans, it would be great for Kane to stay but as a player, you have to know what you want. Yes, he might have some individual accolades but as a player you want to lift trophies like the Premier League or the to understand what it feels like to the lift the trophy.

"That’s why it’s very important for Tottenham to win something, to keep Harry Kane.”

While Kane appears set to stay put for now, as he remains tied to a long-term contract, plenty of exits are being mooted at Tottenham.

Dele Alli’s lack of game time has seen him linked with a move in the January window, with Gallas advising the 24-year-old to find regular game time elsewhere.

The former international is not convinced that Paris Saint-Germain would be the right choice for a goal-getting midfielder – given the competition for places at Parc des Princes – but feels a fresh start is required in order for a lost spark to be rediscovered.

Gallas said: “Dele Alli has to play because he’s still young, so if he doesn’t play for Tottenham he has to move. For him it will be good to be back on the pitch, playing 90 minutes.

Article continues below

“I’m sure he’s very frustrated that he isn’t playing. He had a great season two years ago but for young players, they have to be consistent every game.

“Sometimes when you have a great season, the next season you put in less effort because you expect to play the same and slowly your form begins to drop. This is what is most difficult for young players to handle. OK, he had one good season but the next season he has to work harder to stay on top.

“I don’t think he would make the starting XI at PSG as there are many top players. He needs to find a club where he will make the starting XI.”