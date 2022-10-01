Kane overtakes Arsenal legend Thierry Henry as Tottenham striker becomes highest scorer ever in London derbies

- Kane goes past Henry's tally
- All-time highest goalscorer in London derbies
- Now has 44 in matches against capital opponents
WHAT HAPPENED? After Thomas Partey handed Arsenal the lead with a stunning strike in the 20th minute, Kane restored parity from the penalty spot in the 31st minute - his 44th goal in London derbies.
Getty Images
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kane's goal ensured he overtook Arsenal legend Thierry Henry (43) to become the outright highest scorer in matches against opponents form London. Former Spurs forward Teddy Sheringham, meanwhile, sits in third place on the list with 32 goals.