Kane makes yet more Tottenham goalscoring history with Chelsea penalty

The England international forward continues to smash Spurs records as well as climbing their all-time goalscoring charts

Harry Kane became the first Tottenham player to score at least 20 in five straight seasons with his penalty finish against Chelsea on Tuesday.

Kane scored in the first half of Spurs' Carabao Cup semi-final with Chelsea, calmly slotting home from the penalty spot after being felled by Kepa Arrizabalaga inside the box.

Kane was originally flagged offside, but after a check by VAR the forward was deemed onside and Michael Oliver pointed to the spot.

With the goal, Kane notched his 20th goal of the season, marking the fifth straight campaign where he's hit that mark.

The run began with his 31-goal campaign in 2014-15, which he then followed up on with a 28-goal season one year later.

Kane then fired 28 goals the next season before last campaign brought his best total yet as the Spurs forward fired 41 goals for Spurs in 48 games in 2017-18.