‘Kane would’ve left under Ten Hag, but not Mourinho’ – Spurs will land trophy for striker, says Townsend

A man who came through the same academy system at Tottenham as the England captain believes silverware success will be delivered in north London

Harry Kane would have left had Erik ten Hag been appointed as Mauricio Pochettino’s successor, says Andros Townsend, but a prolific frontman is expected to stick around under Jose Mourinho and help deliver long-awaited silverware.

Transfer talk is starting to build again around the captain as questions are asked of Spurs’ ability to deliver on his ambition.

Kane, who has seen a big-money move to Manchester United mooted, has conceded that he may have to weigh up his options if a 12-year-long wait for trophies in north London is extended much further.

He has, however, seen a proven winner drafted into the dugout, with Mourinho appointed in November 2019 on the back of successful stints at the likes of , and .

Townsend, who graduated through the same academy system as Kane, believes the Portuguese tactician will get Spurs back on the trophy trail and convince key men to stay put – which may have been difficult had Ten Hag, who has favoured youth and long-term projects at , been brought in.

“If Spurs had gone for another project, if maybe they had got the Ajax manager in, then maybe he has to leave because he can’t be waiting for or five years to get back to the top and win a trophy,” Townsend told talkSPORT of Kane.

“But I’m certain that Jose Mourinho will win a trophy during his time at Spurs.

“Whether that is the League Cup or the or the and the , I don’t know. But I feel with the manager that they have, they can fulfil Harry Kane’s ambitions and I hope they do.”

Townsend, who is now on the books at , hopes that Kane can be retained by Spurs as he has come a long way from humble beginnings to become one of the most fearsome frontmen on the planet.

“In his younger days, he was an incredible finisher,” added the England winger.

“I remember before I broke through that I used to tell people that he’s the best finisher I’ve ever played with, and people used to laugh at me.

“What he didn’t have back then was mobility, maybe a bit of speed, strength, his ability in the air. In the next three or four years, slowly he started adding those to his game and came to a point where he had it all and he has it all.

“I’m sure he will go on to do great things and hopefully win many things with Spurs.”