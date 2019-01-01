Kane in, Bale out? McManaman doubts Tottenham & Real Madrid deals

The former Blancos star cannot see a prolific frontman being lured from Spurs to Spain, while a Wales international forward is expected to stay put

Harry Kane “would succeed” at , says Steve McManaman, but a deal with is highly unlikely and Gareth Bale will not be heading in the opposite direction.

Several big-money deals are being mooted ahead of the summer transfer window, both in and out of the Santiago Bernabeu.

Another prolific frontman is expected to be sought by the Blancos, with talk of interest in the likes of striker Mauro Icardi refusing to go away.

Real have also been linked with Spurs star Kane in the past, with his record in making him of obvious appeal to a side in search of more ‘Galacticos’.

The 25-year-old is, however, tied to a long-term contract and has offered no indication that he is looking for a way out of Tottenham following their move to a new stadium.

Former Madrid star McManaman doubts a deal could be done, despite the benefits Kane’s arrival in the Spanish capital would bring.

He told La Galerna: “He would succeed.

“But I do not see him leaving Tottenham. I am totally sincere about that.”

While ruling out a move from Spurs to for Kane, McManaman cannot see Bale going the other way.

Questions continue to be asked of the international’s future, with it suggested that a retracing of his steps back to north London could be made.

His agent has sought to quash the exit talk, though, and McManaman believes the 29-year-old wants to stay put.

He added on Bale: “He has been a success in Madrid.

“I do not know how it is with the public or with the press.

“He has been there for five years, this is the sixth, and I know that he is very happy and wants to stay there.”

Bale has managed to overshadow the achievements of fellow Brits McManaman and David Beckham in Madrid, but has not earned the same acclaim.

He may boast more titles, but does not have the support of many.

Ex-England captain Beckham certainly did during his time in Spain, with McManaman considering his spell at the Bernabeu to have been a success despite landing only one crown.

“[Beckham] would never qualify as a failure for Madrid,” he added.

“He spent four years at the club, winning a league, and in no way was a failure.”