Kane claims no contact with Spurs over future amid talk of £100m bid from Man City

The England international striker is fully focused on events at Euro 2020, with no thought given to a possible summer transfer

Harry Kane claims to have had no contact with Tottenham regarding his future, with the England captain focused on Euro 2020 as talk of £100 million ($139m) bids from Manchester City rages around him.

The prolific frontman was expected to push for a switch away from north London this summer as he looks to land the major silverware that has so far eluded him.

City are ready to open their doors to a proven Premier League performer, with Pep Guardiola looking to replace Sergio Aguero at the Etihad Stadium, but Kane says domestic matters will not become a distraction for him while away on international duty.

What has been said?

Quizzed on the speculation he is generating, Kane has told reporters: "It doesn't really bother me about the outside noise. When I'm here I'm with the boys, I try to help the boys, be a leader in the team."

On his dealings with Spurs, the 27-year-old added: "I have good luck messages and things like that but nothing to do with the personal stuff with the club really.

"If I'm totally honest I don't really read anything, no media.

"The most important thing is about us as a group and as a nation and when you are in these tournament modes, sometimes it's easy to get caught away with other stuff but the experience I've had in the last few tournaments, is just to focus on this and do what you can in the moment and leave no regrets."

Will the goals come for Kane?

Kane hit 33 goals for Tottenham across all competitions last season and now sits seventh on the Premier League all-time list with 166 efforts to his name.

He is, however, still waiting to open his account at Euro 2020, with three goalless outings taken in at the group stage by a man who collected a Golden Boot at the 2018 World Cup.

On his barren run and the furore it has generated heading towards a last-16 showdown with Germany on Tuesday, Kane said: "People are quick to change their mind, it wasn't too long ago when I won the Golden Boot and I was the best thing in the world.

"People were raving about you, and that's why I've always said, as a footballer, you can't get too high or too low, you just have to have that neutral mode. Self-belief is a huge thing.

"I've always believed in myself. I could go 10, 15 games without scoring but give me a chance and I'd back myself to score it. Like I said, I'm in a good place.

"Going into Tuesday night, physically, I'm in the best shape of the tournament so far, and that's what I kind of wanted going into this.

"I felt maybe in Russia I started on fire, scored loads of goals, then maybe didn't have my best performances in the most important games, the quarters and the semi-finals, so coming into this, physically, I wanted to make sure I was peaking at the right time.

"Obviously we won't know until Tuesday night if that's the case, but the way I feel, that's the way I feel it's going."

