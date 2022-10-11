Harry Kane has played down links to Bayern Munich and insisted he's focused on succeeding at Tottenham in Spurs' pre-match press conference.

Kane linked with Bayern transfer

Paid respects to Die Roten

Maintained that sole focus is Tottenham

WHAT HAPPENED? Kane has addressed rumours linking him with a move to Bayern ahead of Tottenham's Champions League clash with fellow Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday night, playing down any ideas of a transfer.

WHAT HE SAID: The 29-year-old said: "I’m focused on Tottenham Hotspur and trying to do my best for us. Bayern are a top, top club - but all my concentration is on Tottenham and trying to win tomorrow night."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bayern have endured a slow start to their 2022/23 season and Bundesliga title defence, evidently feeling the effects of Robert Lewandowski's summer transfer to Barcelona. Kane has been of interest to the Bavarian giants according to reports, with his Spurs contract set to expire in 2024.

WHAT NEXT FOR KANE? Wednesday's clash with Frankfurt is a crucial one for Antonio Conte's side and their Champions League ambitions. Both Spurs and Frankfurt are locked on four points in Group D, thus Kane ought to be firing to help his team to a potentially key victory.