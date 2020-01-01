Kanda confirms Simba SC departure, Kichuya set for Namungo FC move

The duo has left Wekundu wa Msimbazi who have signed key players they hope to bring enough competition to propel their continental football ambition

Midfielder Deo Kanda has confirmed his exit from Mainland champions Simba SC.

Kanda was on loan at Wekundu wa Msimbazi from Tout Puissant Mazembe and despite his midfield command that saw the team win a treble, his stay was not extended.

The Democratic Republic of Congo star scored eight goals for the giants who are preparing for the league start on September 6 and participation in the .

“I want to thank all players of Simba, officials, fans, the technical bench, and boss Mohamed Dewji for being part of my Simba journey,” Kanda said in a tweet.

“I consistently played with heart and I wish you all the best. I love you all.”

I want to thanks all players of @SimbaSCTanzania, officials, fans, technical bench, and Boss @moodewji for being part of me to Simba journey during the last season. I was consistently played with heart. I wish you all the best.🦁 #SimbaNguvuMoja I love You all pic.twitter.com/NMZ51dImaa — Deo Kanda (@DeoKanda7) August 22, 2020

The arrival of Bernard Morrison is understood to have forced Simba SC not to renew Kanda’s contract. Other players who are set to depart are South Sudan’s international Sharaf Shaiboub, Brazilian star Tairone Santos, Yusuf Mlipili and Shiza Kichuya.

Meanwhile, Namungo have emerged as the front runners to secure Kichuya’s signature. The 2020 finalists hope to get the Tanzanian in order to help them mount a meaningful challenge in the Caf Confederation Cup next season.

Kichuya, who was signed again by Simba in January, is expected to join the Lindi side on loan first before the deal is made permanent in the subsequent season.

Competition at Simba did not allow the Tanzanian to feature regularly for the eventual league winners and he has now reportedly moved to Namungo to resuscitate his career.

He is expected to replace Idd Kipwagile.

Kichuya attended the Namungo against Azam FC friendly match on Sunday further fuelling rumours that the move is complete and is only awaiting the formal announcement.

Coach Thierry Hiritimana has already signed Stephen Sey and Abdulhamin Humud and both featured in the Sunday tie against Azam at Chamazi Sports Complex.

The Tanzanian transfer window is expected to be closed at the end of August and clubs are in the race to conclude their business of strengthening the squads since the Football Federation (TFF) stated the window is not going to be extended.

TFF and the Premier League Board (TPLB) have already released the fixtures of the upcoming season which will start in September.