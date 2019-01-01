Kana-Biyik announces Cameroon retirement for the second time

The 30-year-old defender calls time on his international career having earned six caps for the Indomitable Lions

and Gazisehir Gaziantep defender Jean Armel Kana-Biyik has retired from international football.

The former youth international quits his African national team after making six appearances, the last being at the 2019 (Afcon) finals when the Indomitable Lions drew 0-0 with .

In announcing his decision, the France-born defender said he needs to focus on his club career with Turkish Super Lig side Gazisehir Gaziantep, as well as paving way for upcoming players.

“After a long reflection, I've decided to bring an end to my international career,” BBC quoted Kana-Biyik as having announced on social media.

“I’m making way for younger players and I'll focus on my club career. But I'm proud to have donned the prestigious Cameroon jersey with its rich history.”

He is the son of former Cameroon international defender Andre Kana-Biyik and has had previous club stints in France with Le Havre, and .

Kana-Biyik might not have enjoyed a fluent international career, having quit the national team in 2014 after being snubbed for the 2014 Fifa World Cup.

He, however, came out of retirement and managed to feature at the 2019 Afcon in .