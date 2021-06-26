Kamusoko: Zesco United star advises Yanga SC on what to get to shine in Africa

The Zimbabwean midfielder states Timu Ya Wannachi need a competitive striker who is a proven goalscorer

Zesco United midfielder Thabani Kamusoko has pointed out the kind of a striker Yanga SC would need in order to be a competitive club in Africa.



Yanga are in the market for a prolific striker and were recently in talks with Kaizer Chiefs' Lazarous Kambole and Kamusoko, who previously played for the Tanzanian heavyweights, has said the club needs an experienced and proven goalscorer. The Zimbabwean international also stated the possible return of businessman Yusuf Manji as a sponsor for Yanga would be a great boost financially.



"I have read a couple of articles saying Manji will be back in Yanga, he is somebody I have worked with and he uses his money in a competitive manner. If his presence is combined with GSM [current Yanga's sponsors], they have the potential to do a good job for the club," Kamusoko told Mwanaspoti.



"Getting good strikers is very expensive and this does not apply to Yanga alone, since strikers the world over cost a lot. If Manji and GSM come together, they will surely go on to get a striker that will make Yanga a competitive force in Africa.

"I understand Tanzania will field four teams in Caf competitions and I am only speaking about my former club and I believe they are planning to get the right players before then. I believe they already know what kind of players they want."

The midfielder explained that Yanga have struggled because of the kind of players they have gone for and also advised patience while searching for competitive players.



"In recent seasons, Yanga have been unstable because they were signing inexperienced players. To play for a club like Yanga, you need to be competitive, both on the pitch and psychologically," he added.



"Yanga must go for a striker who has been on top for quite some time and not one who is looking to come and rise while at the club. They need a striker who is lethal in front of goal like Amissi Tambwe in his heydays. Tambwe sometimes flopped, I agree, but he would react to the criticism with good performances.

"The pressure at the club is huge and it does not take just any striker to perform and such players are available, but it depends on how one approaches them. The approach also needs patience."



Yanga are expected to look beyond the current strikers who have not had the impact expected of them at the beginning of the season.