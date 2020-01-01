Kameta: Simba SC sign Kapombe, Shamte rival from Lipuli FC

The defender has been handed a three-year contract as he becomes the fourth player to arrive at Msimbazi

and winners Simba SC have confirmed their fourth new signing in the ongoing transfer window.

David Kameta from relegated Lipuli FC is the new man joining Wekundu wa Msimbazi. The Tanzanian is the second defender to join the local giants after the signing of centre-back Joash Onyango from on Friday.

“Simba family, we have officially brought for you [David] Kameta, a right-back from Lipuli FC of Iringa,” the club announced as they revealed Kameta has signed a three-year deal.

“He is a player with a taste for Simba and a good player especially in defending. Welcome, David to the club of the people and the champions in the country.

“Kameta showed great potential and performances in the league that was concluded recently despite his team getting relegated. He was among the best three right-backs for the just-ended season.”

Kameta is expected to fight for the first-team position with Haruna Ramadhan Shamte as well as Shomari Kapombe, who has been majorly preferred in the previous assignments.

Charles Ilamfia, a striker from Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC FC) and Bernard Morrison from Yanga SC are the other players who have signed for Wekundu wa Msimbazi already.

Meanwhile, Ruvu Shooting have parted ways with head coach Salum Mayanga and have consequently appointed former Yanga assistant coach Boniface Mkwasa.

Mkwasa acted as Yanga interim coach after Mwinyi Zahera was fired and became an assistant when Luc Eymael was appointed. He is among the technical bench members who parted ways with the record league champions recently.

Ruvu Shooting media officer Masau Bwire confirmed Mayanga was let free when his contract with the club expired.

“As the management of the club, we have agreed to have [Boniface] Mkwasa on board in order to lead our team. We are not going to reveal the details of his contract since that is what was agreed on by the two parties concerned,” Bwire told Mwanaspoti.

“After getting Mkwasa, that is when we are going to start our transfer business since he is the one to give directions on what must be done.

“We believe, with his great experience of Tanzanian football as both a player and a coach, we are going to see better results.”

Mkwasa previously coached Ruvu Shooting before he left to deputise for Hans van der Pluijm at Yanga.