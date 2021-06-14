Kambole: Has Kaizer Chiefs attacker completed Yanga SC move?

Timu ya Wananchi are seeing the forward as a solution to their inconsistent attacking department

Yanga SC have reportedly completed the signing of Kaizer Chiefs forward Lazarous Kambole on a one-year loan deal.

The Zambia forward has struggled to cement his place at Amakhosi and with new signings expected, his playing time will be further limited.

It is for this reason the PSL heavyweights have accepted to let the forward leave, albeit on loan.

"Everything between the player and the club has been agreed and it is a matter of time before it is made official," a close source from Yanga SC told Goal on Monday.

"Kambole is a good striker who we believe will thrive in the team and will help in finishing the numerous chances created. There is an option to buy him after the completion of the loan deal.

"The most important thing is having him in the team, as we work on having a more competitive Yanga for next season in all the competitions we will be taking part in."

Recently, the investment director of GSM - Yanga's partners - Hersi Said, had plans of completing the talks with Chiefs over Kambole's transfer.

A few days ago, Said was in DR Congo where he negotiated Djuma Shabani's transfer from AS Vita to Yanga and was set to travel south to meet Amakhosi officials for talks over the Zambian star.

The Zambian has failed to settle at Naturena and has scored just a single goal in 39 appearances for Chiefs, and this season he hasn’t scored in 22 appearances.

Apart from Kambole and Shabani, Goal understands AS Vita's Jean-Marc Makusu Mundele is also a primary transfer target for the record Tanzanian champions.

Timu ya Wananchi are expected to prioritise the signing of strikers after Fiston Abdul Razak and Michael Sarpong failed to live up to expectations.

Sarpong was signed before the season began and so far does not feature among the top five best scorers. Abdoulrazak came during the mid-season transfer window but has been unable to challenge Saidi Ntibazonkiza and Yacouba Sogne for a starting berth.

Makusu is expected to return to AS Vita after he failed to replicate his previous goalscoring form while at Premier Soccer League side Orlando Pirates on loan.