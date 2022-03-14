Kamara optimistic Watford can beat relegation after win over Southampton

Watford defender Hassane Kamara has insisted the team has to work harder for positive Premier League results for their fans.

The Hornets are fighting relegation and on Sunday they managed to collect maximum points away to Southampton. Cucho Hernandez scored a brace to hand the visitors the three points although the hosts pulled a goal back through Mohamed Elyounoussi to set up a tense finale.

It explains why the visiting team and their supporters were nervous when the officials decided there will be a minimum of seven additional minutes.

"Seven minutes was too long! The most important thing was we had to be focused, whether it’s seven minutes, 10 minutes, one minute. We stayed focused and we tried to take the points," Kamara told the club's website.

"[The win] is very important for the team. With the fans we have energy and we want to work hard for them because we know they are behind the team every time and we are grateful."

The Ivory Coast international then went on to explain what the three points meant for the team.

"We are so happy because it has been difficult, we haven’t won a lot, so three points today were very important," Kamara continued.

"Now we can stay close [to the other teams] and believe with these three points. We tried to play together, which is very important. We tried to stay compact, to attack and defend together.

"[On Sunday we took] three points so we have to keep going and stay positive for the next game."

The 28-year-old has further lauded the impact Cucho had on the game, stating the striker has proven he deserves more time on the pitch.

"It is very important for him and for the team and it’s not the first time Cucho’s scored," Kamara concluded.

"He does not start every game but when he plays he shows us he deserves to play more and this is good for the team and for us."

Watford are currently placed 18th with 22 points from 29 matches.