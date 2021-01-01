Kamaldeen: Ghana winger and Ajax and Lyon target makes history at Nordsjaelland

The teenager been adjudged the best player in the Danish Superliga in April

Ajax and Olympique Lyonnais Ghana target Kamaldeen Sulemana had become the first Nordsjaelland player to win the Danish Superliga Player of the Month and Young Player of the Month at the same time.

The 19-year-old scooped the two awards for the month of April after a string of fine performances in the period under review.

He netted five times in five matches.

“Kamaldeen has without comparison been the most match-winning player in the month of April. With his speed and power, he has made it difficult for almost all in the 3F Superliga," former Danish player Bo Henriksen said of the Ghanaian, as reported by FCN's official website.

Other former Danish players also shared their thoughts.

"Five goals by an entertainer who sets new standards for what a young player in the 3F Superliga is capable of,” Jesper Thygesen remarked:

“Kamaldeen has just shown moments of high European class, especially with his speed. He is just crucial even though he is sometimes out of the match," Lars Jacobsen added.

The 19-year-old's fine form has attracted the attention of Dutch side Ajax, who have confirmed interest in the attacker.

Manchester United, Lyon, German side Bayer Leverkusen, Belgian outfit Club Brugge and Everton are all reportedly keeping tabs on the attacker.

“Kamaldeen Sulemana has shown outstanding individual skills in the matches in April, as he has done all season. His offensive 1v1 game has an international profile and his relationships with his teammates are constantly evolving," said, Ole Bjur.

Jonas Hebo opined: “[He’s] dribbling strong as always, but on top of that dangerous and with goals against only good opponents in the Championship game. Most crucial player for FCN and best player in the Championship game so far."

Article continues below

Sebastien Stanbury also shared his thoughts: "Kamaldeen has scored about 40 per cent of all his 3F Superliga goals in his career during April 2021. It is an impressive achievement of a great talent that we must appreciate while we have him here in Denmark."

The winger will hope to earn a recall into the Ghana set-up next month after missing out on the last two call-ups.

He made his international debut in a 3-0 friendly defeat to Mali last October.