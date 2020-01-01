Kalu suffers injury setback ahead of Bordeaux's clash with Brest

The Nigeria winger remains a doubt for Sunday's league outing against Brest

manager Jean-Louis Gasset said Samuel Kalu has suffered another injury setback in training on Friday.

The Super Eagles forward joined his teammates in preparing for Sunday's outing against Brest, after he recovered from a thigh muscle strain.

Unfortunately, the training session did not end well for Kalu as he picked up an injury around the quadriceps of his right thigh which might delay his return to action further.

More teams

The 23-year-old's last appearance for the Girondins was at on November 20 where he played for an hour before he was replaced.

"Samuel Kalu resumed this morning with the group but he has a little setback on the quadriceps of the right thigh," Gasset was quoted as saying by Girondins 33.

"He is worried because he has the fear of the injury and this morning he was afraid. It is not in the same place as his last injury. We'll see tomorrow. "

So far this season, Kalu has a contribution of two goals and an assist after seven games in Ligue 1.

Kalu's compatriot, Josh Maja, is another exciting talent at Bordeaux and he has played in all but one of their matches this season.

The 21-year-old has scored two goals so far in the French top-flight and Gasset is optimistic about the abilities of the former Sunderland attacker.

"Josh is improving, he's only 21. He's an important player," the French boss added. "We're going to have a busy schedule and we will need everyone.

Article continues below

"Josh Maja is one of the players in front of whom we have to unlock in some situations. The future will tell us what his limits are and what he can endure.

"We try to give him all the ingredients to become a great player and a great goalscorer.

"He needs to be in the right place a little more often in the 16 meters area. He supports the play when he has someone behind his back. He is passing a course."