Kalu gradually restoring his confidence – Bordeaux boss Gasset

The Nigeria international scored against the Kids and the Girondins boss is looking forward to seeing more impressive performances from the winger

Bordeaux manager Jean-Louis Gasset believes Samuel Kalu is gradually getting back his confidence following his impressive showings against Lyon.

The forward found the back of the net in the encounter, although his effort was not enough to help the Girondins avoid defeat.

The Nigeria international has struggled for consistency at the Matmut Atlantique due to a number of factors, including injuries and loss of form.

The fleet-footed winger has only made 12 appearances for the Girondins this season, scoring three goals and providing one assist.

Ahead of their Ligue 1 game against Lille on Wednesday, Gasset hopes the 23-year-old’s strike against Lyon will help him return to his best.

”It’s coming. I hope the goal would have given him confidence. There, in Lyon, I asked him to play inside so that he could turn around like Hatem on the other side, and that he could accelerate the game,” Gasset said in a press conference.

”He does not have the distance yet, but it’s coming. It’s coming. But we can make it play on one side, on the left, on the right. He plays on both sides, that’s what’s interesting.”

The forward was a delight to watch during his time with Gent, delivering spectacular performances which made him the toast of the club fans.

The eye-catching performances propelled Bordeaux to sign the winger in the summer of 2018, handing him a five-year contract.

Kalu has made more than 50 appearances for the Matmut Atlantique outfit but he is yet to fully establish himself at the club.

The forward will be expected to help Bordeaux return to winning ways against Lille by delivering a fine performance in the outing.

Article continues below

Kalu, however, has been a consistent performer for the Nigeria international since he made his debut against Libya in 2018.

The forward has featured 13 times for the three-time African champions and he recently helped the West African country move closer to qualifying for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations with their back-to-back draws against Sierra Leone in November 2020.

The winger will be expected to play a prominent role in Nigeria’s Afcon qualifying games in March.