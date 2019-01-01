Live Scores
African All Stars

Kalidou Koulibaly scores own goal as Arsenal defeat Napoli

Comments()
Getty Images
The Italians have their work cut out for them ahead of the second leg, with the Gunners holding a two-goal advantage

Napoli were defeated 2-0 by Arsenal in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-finals, with Kalidou Koulibaly putting the ball in his own net.

After 14 minutes, Unai Emery's men took the lead through Aaron Ramsey, who got on to the end of a free-flowing team move after the visitors gave away possession.

Article continues below

In the 25th minute, Koulibaly’s touch off a Lucas Torreira shot - after Napoli, again, gave away the ball - wrongfooted Alex Meret, thus, doubling the Gunners’ lead.

Editors' Picks

Alex Iwobi and Mohamed Elneny came on as substitutes for Arsenal, with Adam Ounas’ late cameo not enough to salvage a result for Carlo Ancelotti's men.

Next week, both sides meet in Italy for the return leg, with two-goal advantaged Arsenal in pole position for passage to the semi-finals.

Close