Kakamega Homeboyz chairman backs Mudavadi to be star player for Kenya at Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup

The club official is happy to see his player named in the final squad for the regional tournament, which kicks off on Saturday in Kampala

Kakamega chairman Cleophas Shimanyula has backed Moses Mudavadi to be the star player for the Harambee Stars at the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup to be held in .

The Homeboyz offensive midfielder is among the players who made the final squad for the regional competition set to kick off on Saturday in Kampala.

And speaking to Goal after learning the player was in the final squad, Shimanyula claimed Mudavadi will surprise many at the competition if coach Francis Kimanzi hands him a starting role.

“Mudavadi is a quality player and I am happy for him because he now has the best chance to show the technical bench of Harambee Stars what they have been missing,” Shimanyula told Goal on Friday.

“He is a very good offensive player and very comfortable when with the ball, he never panics and will strive to give a good pass, I like watching him play and I am very sure he will be the star player for the team if he get the chance to play in Uganda.

“I want to assure coach [Kimanzi] he will not go wrong if he starts Mudavadi, of course I don’t select the starting squad for him because that is his job, but I know he will be happy if he uses the player.”

AFC striker John Makwatta was the surprise exclusion from the travelling squad, with striker Timothy Otieno preferred. Suleiman Ngotho and Hillary Wandera were forced off with reported hamstring injuries but Daniel Sakari of also made the final squad.

All eyes will be on former midfielder Anthony Wambani, who turns out for Swedish third-tier side Vasalunds IF and veteran midfielder Kevin Kimani.

The Stars are in Group B alongside , Zanzibar and Sudan.

Goalkeepers: Timothy Odhiambo ( ), Samuel Odhiambo ( ).

Defenders: Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito), Joash Onyango ( ), Daniel Sakari (Kariobangi Sharks), Andrew Juma (Mathare United), David Owino (Mathare United), Samuel Olwande (Kariobangi Sharks).

Midﬁelders: Anthony Wambani (Vasalunds IF), Roy Okal (Mathare United), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia), Musa Masika (Wazito), Abdallah Hassan (Bandari), Moses Mudavadi (Kakamega Homeboyz), Lawrence Juma (Gor Mahia), Whyvone Isuza (AFC Leopards), Kevin Kimani (Mathare United), Cliffton Miheso (Gor Mahia).

Forwards: Oscar Wamalwa (Ulinzi Stars), Timothy Otieno (Tusker).