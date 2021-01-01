Kaizer Chiefs vs Simba SC Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

Amakhosi will be looking to forget their domestic woes by advancing further in their continental journey

Kaizer Chiefs resume their Caf Champions League campaign when they host Simba SC in a quarter-final, first leg showdown at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Having surprised many by reaching the tournament's last-eight following their first-ever group stage participation, Chiefs' run will be put to a stern test by Simba who are also keen to make a maiden appearance in the semi-finals.

The Soweto giants have carved themselves as an unpredictable side both in the Premier Soccer League and the Champions League, a characteristic which could make Simba not know what to expect.

Chiefs can win away in Cameroon and Angola as well as beating Wydad Casablanca and also pull surprises on the domestic front with wins over Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns, before losing to relegation candidates in South Africa.

Game Kaizer Chiefs vs Simba SC Date Saturday, May 15 Time 18:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel https://www.facebook.com/CAFCLCC

Squads & Team News

Striker Samir Nurkovic is back after missing their final Champions League group match away at Horoya due to suspension.

The Serb was booked twice, resulting in a red card during their penultimate group game against Wydad Casablanca at home.

But goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi remains suspended despite being sent off in the same match.

With Itumeleng Khune still recovering from a shoulder injury, this makes Bruce Bvuma likely to start in goal for a third game running in all competitions and he will be deputised by Brylon Petersen.

Chiefs have also been battling to have defender Erick Mathoho back from injury ahead of the Simba match while Khama Billiat is far from returning and could miss the rest of the season after aggravating his leg fracture.

After defensive midfielder Njabulo Blom was suspended for their midweek PSL clash against Swallows FC, he is now back for their continental fixture.

Simba jetted in on Tuesday and by Saturday they would be used to the conditions of Johannesburg.

No Simba player is suspended for Saturday's match and coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa would be banking on the likes of Cletous Chama, Elasto Nyoni, Luis Miquissone and veteran attacker Medie Kagere.

Match Preview

Chiefs go into this game on the backdrop of a four-match winless run in the PSL and that makes them keen to bury their domestic woes with victory on the continent.

That is in contrast to Simba who are flying high in the Tanzanian Premier League back at home.

The Reds of Msimbazi are four points clear at the top of the league, having played two games fewer than second-placed Young Africans.

But their form might not count against a Chiefs side now known for pulling some shockers when least expected to win.

Simba should be a threat to Chiefs after beating defending champions Al Ahly 1-0 at home during the group stage.

Article continues below

They went on to top Group A with a two-point lead despite losing their last match 1-0 away at Al Ahly.

Since Simba edged AS Vita 1-0 away in Kinshasa, they are not bad travellers, but Gavin Hunt and his men might take pride in their surprise run in this tournament which saw them return home with their heads held high from their last Champions League outing against Horoya AC, drawing 2-2 in Conakry.

Chiefs have not tasted defeat in their last four Champions League games.