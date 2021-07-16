Kaizer Chiefs are the underdogs against Al Ahly, but they should give their best - McCarthy

The member of South Africa's squad at the 2000 Olympic Games backed Amakhosi when speaking exclusively to Goal

Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Fabian McCarthy has urged the club's players to give their all against Al Ahly in the 2020/21 Caf Champions League final on Saturday.



Amakhosi are set to become the third South African club to play in the final of Africa's most prestigious club football tournament after their Gauteng rivals Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates.

A place in the Fifa Club World Cup final will also be at stake when Chiefs take on Al Ahly in a once-off affair at Stade Mohamed V in Morocco's biggest city, Casablanca.

Having faced Al Ahly in the 2001 Caf Champions League as a Sundowns player, McCarthy could only wish Amakhosi the best of luck against the Egyptian football powerhouse.

"They must win and bring back the star and celebrate with us," McCarthy told Goal.

"Yes, obviously they are the underdogs. But I would just like to wish them all the best. They should go out there and give their best, give everything they have and we shall see."

Al Ahly are looking to continue their dominance in African football having won a record nine Champions League trophies, while Chiefs have won one continental title which is the 2001 African Cup Winners' Cup.

McCarthy started both matches for Sundowns in the two-legged final against Al Ahly, who ran out 4-1 winners on aggregate when they clinched their third Champions League title.

The former Bafana Bafana international, who spent five years with Chiefs, is optimistic about the Glamour Boys' chances of winning their maiden Champions League trophy.

"I am confident and I am in the mood. I just want to see the referee blow the final whistle," he added.

"They must go there and do it for the Khosi nation [Chiefs supporters], for Bra K [Kaizer Motaung senior] and the country."

Chiefs took on Al Ahly in the 2002 Caf Super Cup after the Soweto giants clinched the African Cup Winners' Cup, while the Red Devils had being crowned 2001 Champions League winners.

The Red Devils proved too strong for Amakhosi as they claimed a 4-1 win in a match which was played at Alexandria Stadium in Egypt and it remains the only meeting between the two clubs.

