Kaizer Chiefs report card: Assessing Kotei's season in the PSL

The 26-year-old left Amakhosi without kicking a ball in his six-month stay there but did he do enough to warrant a place in the team?

In years to come, very few people would remember that Ghanaian midfielder James Kotei was once on the books of as he left without making a single competitive appearance for the club.

He was released from his contract barely six months into his deal with Amakhosi as it became evident that he stood no chance of playing regularly.

This piece assesses Kotei's time at Chiefs, and whether or not things could have different for him with some minutes under his belt.

Huge expectations upon arrival

After three seasons at Tanzanian giants Simba SC, Kotei was expected to take the by storm because of the hype around his acquisition at the start of the campaign.

He was tipped as a long-term replacement for Willard Katsande but it was always going to be difficult as Chiefs already had George Maluleka and new signing Kearyn Baccus in the picture.

Kotei needed to show that he was the type of player Chiefs could rely on by putting enough effort at the training ground.

Of course, the first few games were difficult for him because he had just arrived but being an experienced player, Kotei was required to up his game and show more hunger to play for the club.

Failure to break into Chiefs' starting line-up

Baccus and Maluleka did most to keep their places in the starting line-up while Kotei was trying to work his way into the team.

The fact that Chiefs were winning games and were top of the log surely made it extremely hard for Ernst Middendorp to accommodate Kotei.

Middendorp could have easily dismantled his winning combination but only if the Ghanaian midfielder raised his hand to show him that he wanted it more.

Kotei may have underestimated the magnitude of the league and the club he had just signed for - and perhaps expected to walk straight into the starting XI soon after his arrival.

Even after being given a chance to impress in the Macufe Cup clash against Bloemfontein , the Ghanaian midfielder still didn't do enough to convince the coach to select him.

Hence, he spent the better part of the first half of the season in the stands and not even on the bench.

Departure from Chiefs

Kotei had some harsh to say about the standard of football in recently, months after leaving Chiefs for Slavia Mozyr in Belarus.

In his own words, Kotei said the 'coverage of the PSL is big but not its quality' but if this was the case then he would have certainly commanded a regular place at Chiefs.

He made this assessment by looking from the outside, which could mean he either didn't try hard enough to play in South Africa or he was bitter that he left the PSL without playing.

Things could have perhaps been different had Kotei taken an opportunity to presented to him in that Macufe Cup clash.

Kotei wasn't the first player to leave Chiefs without kicking a ball. Enocent Mkhabela, Levy Mokgothu and Sakhile Hlongwa are among the players who also never got a chance to play for the first team at Amakhosi.