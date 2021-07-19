Mashiane’s sending off was the turning point for Al Ahly vs Kaizer Chiefs – Kerr

The Briton tactician feels the red card to the Amakhosi player changed the flow of the game in favour of the Red Devils in the final

Dylan Kerr believes the red card shown to Kaizer Chiefs player Happy Mashiane turned the Caf Champions League final in favour of Al Ahly.

The 23-year-old was sent off after a reckless tackle on Akram Tawfik at the stroke of half-time and his exit saw the Soweto giants concede three goals in the second period courtesy of Mohamed Sherif, Mohamed Magdi Afsha, and Amr El Solia at Stade Mohammed V in Morocco on Saturday.

The former Marumo Gallants FC tactician has told Goal that Chiefs were in command of the game until Mashiane was sent off allowing the Egyptian giants to capitalise and carry the day.

What has been said?

Asked by Goal to give his views on the game, Kerr said: “Sending off did not help for Kaizer [Chiefs], it was the turning point, it killed the fighting spirit by Chiefs and Al Ahly took advantage.”

On whether Chiefs could have won the trophy had they played eleven against eleven, Kerr said: “The game wasn’t full of excitement in the first half but it would have been a better game in the second period, but then Moshiane was sent off.

“It was always going to be a tough game for both teams had they played eleven against eleven but being a man down and being a final, and then conceding so early after the sendoff, it means Chiefs could not sustain the Al Ahly pressure.”

On whether the red card to Moshiane was justified, Kerr, who has also handled Kenya’s Gor Mahia and Simba SC of Tanzania, said: “Yes it was a red card, but remember it was given by VAR, I hate VAR as a football fan.”

Kerr, who is currently clubless after he turned down an offer to renew his contract with Gallants, has further revealed respect for Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane, stating he had sent him a message to congratulate him after the success.

“I messaged Pitso [Mosimane] and Cavin after the game sending both congratulations, respect to [Mosimane], he deserves recognition,” Kerr continued.

The win against Chiefs saw Mosimane win a third Champions League trophy in his career.

