Kaizer Chiefs legend Tovey slams African Super League: PSL will be affected

The Africa Cup of Nations-winning skipper is against the idea of another continental club competition and he shares his thoughts

Former Bafana Bafana captain Neil Tovey believes the African Super League will not work and will negatively affect Premier Soccer League fixtures.

The Caf executive committee recently resolved that the Super League will be officially launched in August 2022 but will only commence 12 months later.

But Tovey does not have faith in this continental competition whose format and participating teams are yet to be decided.

“First of all I don't know if it will work. Couple of months ago there were a lot of problems when the teams tried to form a Super League in Europe,” Tovey told KickOff.

“You still got to have your local leagues, you can't have your local leagues affected by a Super League. You need your top teams like the Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates, AmaZulu - whomever you know.

“I mean the big teams in your local league need to be playing local league football. I don't know how they are thinking of doing it but every weekend? I don't know what is going to happen.”

It is not yet known what will happen to the Caf Champions League following the introduction of the Super League.

Tovey believes the existing continental club competitions are enough for African teams.

“Because there is a hell of a lot travelling in Africa. Travelling in Africa is a lot different from travelling in Europe,” continued Tovey.

“So I don't think you can have it every weekend or whatever. Look, we have got the Champions League and I think it works effectively well.”

The idea of an African Super League has been approved after the European version was shot down amid stern resistance by fans, clubs and players.

While Tovey is against the Super League, Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi recently threw his support behind the new competition.

“To be honest, we are so excited about the new tournament,” Mngqithi said.

“It is always great to match ourselves with other teams in the continent. So the Super Cup presents that opportunity to see ourselves against other teams and see whether we are in a good position to compete at that level.”