Timu ya Wananchi sees the 27-year-old Zambian striker as the best solution possible to add more goals to the side

The investment director of GSM - Yanga SC's partners - Hersi Said, is set to land in South Africa for talks with Kaizer Chiefs over a possible transfer for Lazarous Kambole, Goal can report.

A few days ago, Said was in DR Congo where he negotiated Djuma Shabani's transfer from AS Vita to Yanga and is now set to travel south to meet Amakhosi officials for talks over the Zambian star.

Goal understands Shabani has already agreed in principle to join Timu ya Wananchi on a two-year deal.

"Said is in the skies to finish our transfer deals," a source close to Yanga told Goal. "You must have noted he was in Kinshasa a few days ago and he is now headed south to see what the club has to say about Kambole.

"We want to finish these transfers as soon as possible in order to focus on what matters most before the new season."

The Zambian has failed to settle at Naturena and has scored just a single goal in 39 appearances for Chiefs, and this season he hasn’t scored in 22 appearances.

Apart from Kambole and Shabani, Goal understands AS Vita's Jean-Marc Makusu Mundele is also a primary transfer target for the record Tanzanian champions.

Timu ya Wananchi are expected to prioritise the signing of strikers after Fiston Abouldrazak and Michael Sarpong failed to live up to expectations.

Sarpong was signed before the season began and so far does not feature among the top five best scorers. Abdoulrazak came during the mid-season transfer window but has been unable to challenge Saidi Ntibazonkiza and Yacouba Sogne for a starting berth.

Makusu is expected to return to AS Vita after he failed to replicate his previous goalscoring form while at Premier Soccer League side Orlando Pirates on loan.

The AS Vita star struggled to fully recover from a leg injury, but Yanga nonetheless see him as one of the best solutions to their problem, according to reports.

Mukoko Tonombe and Tuisila Kisinda, two of DR Congo's stars at the club, have reportedly expressed their support for moves for their international counterparts.

Should Kambole and Makusu talks fail to bear fruits, the third rumoured option on the list for the Jangwani giants is Fiston Mayele of AS Vita. Mayele scored 12 goals in the season and helped the club win the Ligue A title.

He was second on the top scorers' chart behind Tour Puissant's Mazembe's Jean Baleke, who found the back of the net on 14 occasions. Yanga are, however, are expected to face a challenge as Mayele is at the heart of coach Florent Ibenge's plans for the next campaign.

Dark Kabangu, the third-best striker in the DR Congo league with nine goals, is said to be on Yanga SC's transfer wishlist too.

Timu ya Wananchi are also rumoured to be interested in the Ivorian forward Magbi Gbagbo.

He had attracted interest from the Tanzanian giants in the previous mid-season transfer, but Wydad Casablanca were not keen to enter into talks regarding the transfer of the striker.